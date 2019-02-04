

A 39-year-old from Kitchener has been charged in connection with a crash near Stratford, Ont. that left two children dead.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2019 in a rural area at Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122.

A northbound minivan and a westbound SUV were involved in the violent collision.

The crash killed two children, 10-year-old Heeyul Son of Cambridge and two-year-old Daniel Nadon of Kitchener.

Five others were taken to hospital.

The crash took a toll on three separate families from Waterloo Region, who were returning home in two vehicles from a getaway in Grand Bend.

The 39-year-old driver of the minivan has been charged with failing to yield to traffic on a through highway.