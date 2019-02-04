Featured
Driver charged in crash last August that killed two children
A crash near Stratford, Ont. killed two people and injured five others on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
CTV London
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 4:21PM EST
A 39-year-old from Kitchener has been charged in connection with a crash near Stratford, Ont. that left two children dead.
The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2019 in a rural area at Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122.
A northbound minivan and a westbound SUV were involved in the violent collision.
The crash killed two children, 10-year-old Heeyul Son of Cambridge and two-year-old Daniel Nadon of Kitchener.
Five others were taken to hospital.
The crash took a toll on three separate families from Waterloo Region, who were returning home in two vehicles from a getaway in Grand Bend.
The 39-year-old driver of the minivan has been charged with failing to yield to traffic on a through highway.