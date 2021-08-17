Driver facing impaired charge after breath sample registered four times over limit

London, Ont. -

Police say they have charged a 26-year-old Stratford, Ont. woman with impaired driving after she allegedly gave a breath sample registering over four times the legal limit.

Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. the Woodstock Police Service responded to reports of a fail to remain collision with a suspected impaired driver at the intersection of Hunter Street and Light Street.

Police then responded to the area of Vansittart Avenue and Lakeview Drive for reports of the same vehicle travelling through a red light and swerving into oncoming traffic.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and arrested the suspect. The driver provided a breath sample that allegedly registered well over four times the legal limit of 80mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

As a result, the driver is facing charges of:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

The Woodstock Police Service would like to encourage anyone having information about this investigation to contact them at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.