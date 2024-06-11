Driver expected to recover following serious crash in St. Clair Twp.

LONDON
London

    Police say a 59-year-old St. Clair Township resident is expected to make a recovery after a major collision last week.

    Emergency crews were called to Bentpath Line between Highway 40 and Indian Creek Road just before 6 a.m. Friday for a single vehicle crash.

    The driver had to be airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since improved.

    Police say no charges will be laid.

