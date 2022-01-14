Driver charged in hit-and-run death near Strathroy, Ont.
Johannes Francis Smolders, 45, of Strathroy has been identified as the victim.
OPP have charged a 51-year-old man in connection with the death of a Strathroy, Ont. man last October.
Johannes 'Ewan' Smolders, 45, died after he was struck while riding his bicycle along Calvert Drive on Oct. 11, 2021.
OPP say on Thursday, they took 51-year-old Frederick Earhart of Brooke-Alvinston, Ont. into custody without incident.
He has been charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.
He was being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.
Just last month OPP appealed for the driver involved in the collision to come forward. The video included an emotional plea from Smolders' wife and family.