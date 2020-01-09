LONDON, ONT -- A 36-year-old Stratford man is facing a long list of charges after crashing into an Exeter gas station over the weekend.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday provincial police responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into the building of a gas station on Main Street North.

The accused was in the driver’s seat of the sedan that had hit the building. Through testing it was determined that the driver was impaired by a drug.

Police also say that he was driving while suspended, operating his vehicle without insurance, and that his vehicle required an ignition interlock device.

The accused is facing several charges including Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle.