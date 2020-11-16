LONDON, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Delilah's, formerly the Barking Frog, at 209 John St. in London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) confirmed the outbreak after three staff members tested positive for the virus.

The health unit was told about the staff cases on Nov. 12, 13 and 14, and was able to establish a connection with Delilah's Monday afternoon.

Derek Hsiung, co-owner of Delilah's, says, "We found out from a staff member that they had tested positive late Thursday night and upon hearing that we actually closed mid-service voluntarily just so that we thought it was decision for public and allow our staff the opportunity to go get tested."

Hsuing says they then contacted the health unit and were just waiting for guidanceon next steps.

"We're actually going to do a deep clean of the bar from a third-party company [that] is going to come in and do that and then follow whatever suggestions the health unit has from there."

Those who attended the restaurant between Nov. 5 and 12 would have had low exposure, if any, to the virus.

"The risk of transmission in this situation is low, but it isn’t zero. That’s why we’re asking anyone who was at Delilah’s between November 5th and 12th to monitor themselves for the development of COVID-19 symptoms," said Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU, in a statement.

The MLHU recommends taking all precautions when dealing with COVID-19 as they continue to follow up with the individuals who may have been in contact to make sure they take the steps they need to keep the virus under control.

- With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella