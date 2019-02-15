

CTV London





One person was airlifted to a London hospital after a head-on crash north of Seaforth, Ont. on Friday afternoon.

Huron OPP, EMS and fire crews responded to North Line (County Road 12) shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a collision involving to pickup trucks.

Police say the driver transported to hospital suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the other pickup truck were checked by paramedics at the scene and released.

North Line from Summerhill Road to Bridge Road was expected to reopen by 5 p.m.