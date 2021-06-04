LONDON, ONT. -- One person was injured following a dramatic crash just east of St. Thomas Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Highway 3 in front of R&S Pools.

According to fire officials a westbound vehicle lost control on Highway 3, went through a ditch and was launched into the air before it crashed into a parked vehicle.

Witnesses tell CTV they were waiting just feet away for a curbside pickup when the vehicle came seemingly out of nowhere through the air.

The driver of the vehicle managed to get out and walk around but was seen bleeding from the head and was taken to hospital.

Surveillance video obtained by CTV News from Jumbo Renovations shows the car launched into the air as it heads right for the parked vehicle.

No other injuries have been reported and police are investigating.

Wtih reporting from CTV's Brent Lale.