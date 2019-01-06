

CTV London





A standoff between London police and a man with a knife has ended peacefully.

Officers had Wellington closed between Queens and Dufferin Sunday afternoon to deal with the situation.

Witnesses saw the man holding the knife near the loading dock of London Life around 11:15 a.m.

Several officers had their guns drawn.

The distraught man was arrested around 12:45 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Sources tell CTV News the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.