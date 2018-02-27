Featured
Doug Coleman Trucking closing CAMI depot, 57 jobs cut
Cami Ingersoll Plant
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 2:10PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 27, 2018 2:17PM EST
Fifty-seven unionized jobs are being slashed at the Cami plant in Ingersoll but this time not on the factory floor.
London-based Doug Coleman Trucking is closing the terminal that serves the facility.
The layoffs will be made in two phases.
The first stage will begin March 26.
A date for the second stage has not yet been determined.