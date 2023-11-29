Donations needed for Huron County food drive

The largest food drive for the North Huron Food Share is underway in Wingham and Brussels this week.

The CKNX food drive is entering its ninth year of filling vans and trucks parked at local grocery stores with as much food as they can carry,

The demand for assistance acquiring food has never been higher in Huron County.

A decade ago, the Food Share spent about $5,000 a month on food for those in need.

This year, they’ve spent about $17,000 a month.

The number of food bank users has more than doubled in a little over a year, making this year’s food drive the most important one ever.

The food drive wraps up Sunday.