LONDON
London

    • Donations needed for Huron County food drive

    A truck is being filled with donations to the North Huron Food Share during their annual food drive, seen on Nov. 29, 2023. (CTV News) A truck is being filled with donations to the North Huron Food Share during their annual food drive, seen on Nov. 29, 2023. (CTV News)

    The largest food drive for the North Huron Food Share is underway in Wingham and Brussels this week.

    The CKNX food drive is entering its ninth year of filling vans and trucks parked at local grocery stores with as much food as they can carry,

    The demand for assistance acquiring food has never been higher in Huron County.

    A decade ago, the Food Share spent about $5,000 a month on food for those in need.

    This year, they’ve spent about $17,000 a month.

    The number of food bank users has more than doubled in a little over a year, making this year’s food drive the most important one ever.

    The food drive wraps up Sunday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Live updates

    Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals

    Ten Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals held captive in Gaza were freed by Hamas, and Israel followed with the release of a group of Palestinian prisoners Thursday. It was the latest exchange of hostages for prisoners under a temporary cease-fire in the Gaza war. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed by Hamas in a separate release.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News