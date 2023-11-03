'Don't ignore us, don't silence us': Western's women's hockey team to boycott games and practices

The controversy surrounding the Western Mustangs women's hockey team continues to grow.

A letter penned by the team and addressed to school president Alan Shepard says players will now boycott all games and practices.

This comes after a third party investigation of misconduct allegations cleared head coach Candice Moxley.

The players feel it was not transparent and biased and are demanding a second investigation by an outside party.

The school parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Jeff Watson after several allegations of sexual harassment by the players.