    'Don't ignore us, don't silence us': Western's women's hockey team to boycott games and practices

    The controversy surrounding the Western Mustangs women's hockey team continues to grow.

    A letter penned by the team and addressed to school president Alan Shepard says players will now boycott all games and practices.

    This comes after a third party investigation of misconduct allegations cleared head coach Candice Moxley.

    The players feel it was not transparent and biased and are demanding a second investigation by an outside party.

    The school parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Jeff Watson after several allegations of sexual harassment by the players.

