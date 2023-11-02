LONDON
London

    • Third-party investigation into western hockey team complete

    (Source: Western Mustangs/Twitter) (Source: Western Mustangs/Twitter)

    Western University has parted ways with one of its hockey coaches.

    Jeff Watson will no longer work as a strength and conditioning coach for the women’s team after a third party investigation into alleged sexual harassment incidents.

    Meanwhile, Candice Moxley will continue as head coach after there were allegations of misconduct by her from some players.

    The independent investigation spoke with 45 people and determined the allegations against Moxley were unsubstantiated.

