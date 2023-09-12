Western Mustangs women’s hockey team coaching staff under investigation for misconduct: TSN
Several members of the Western Mustangs women’s hockey team have made complaints about coaching staff, prompting an investigation by the university.
The allegations were first reported on Tuesday by TSN's Rick Westhead in which players claim head coach Candice Moxley allegedly pressured them to play through injuries and did not take action when players told her about sexual harassment allegations against conditioning coach, Jeff Watson.
According to Westhead, sources said the university has hired a lawyer to investigate the allegations.
Moxley is currently on leave for her job, and Watson has not responded to requests for comment.
— With files from TSN's Rick Westhead
