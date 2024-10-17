LONDON
    • Don't be alarmed in St. Thomas

    Don't be alarmed if you see police activity in parts of St. Thomas.

    The police service said it will be conducting training Thursday morning at an address in the area of Balaclava Street and Malakoff Street.

    Members of the public and residents in the area will see an increased police presence but are reminded there are no safety concerns and residents are asked not to call 911.

