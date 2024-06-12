Dog rescued in Sarnia house fire

Just after noon Wednesday, Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Lanark Crescent.

Officials say the fire affected three separate units, but no residents were home at the time.

Firefighters rescued a family dog.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The fire is under investigation.

