    • Dog rescued in Sarnia house fire

    Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Somerset Crescent on June 12, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Fire and Rescue/X)
    Just after noon Wednesday, Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Lanark Crescent.

    Officials say the fire affected three separate units, but no residents were home at the time.

    Firefighters rescued a family dog.

    One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

    The fire is under investigation.

