Dog helps alert homeowner to house fire
A homeowner has her dog to partially thank for alerting her that her home was on fire Monday morning.
Central Huron’s Fire Chief Jeff Lipskie, said fire crews from Central Huron, Huron East, and North Huron, were called to a house fire on Sarah Street in Londesborough, this morning around 5:45 a.m.
When they arrived the only person in the home and her dog, were safely outside.
Lipskie said the family dog, “Played a crucial role in alerting the resident to the fire,” but the home also had working smoke alarms, which provided an additional layer of safety.
According to Lipskie, there were no injuries as a result of the blaze, and the fire, while still under investigation, is not being considered suspicious at this time.
Lipskie said the fire originated on the exterior of the building, and spread quickly to the roof, causing extensive damage to the home. He considers the home, “a total loss.”
