LONDON, ON -- The Diocese of London released a list of directives Thursday, that includes new measures put in place during the pandemic.

The Diocese of London says in all cases, when community gatherings take place, or when individuals are using the church or other facilities, a physical distance of two metres (six feet) is to be strictly maintained.

Adding, that those who will be involved in ministry during the Mass, or any other sacraments, must take their temperature before arriving at the church.

“Many of our people will not feel comfortable returning to church at this time. I want to assure them that the dispensation from the obligation of Sunday Mass will remain in effect. A number of our churches will continue to livestream their Masses,” said the Bishop of London, Most Rev. Ronald Fabbro.

Apart of the directives, the Diocese says church washrooms are to be used for emergencies only, hand sanitizer should be provided at all entrances, and to ensure that physical distancing takes place, each church must be cordoned off in such a way as to promote two-metre (six-foot) distances.

The Diocese of London publicly released the “Directions and Recommendations for the First Stage of Reopening Churches” on their website today. You can see a summary here

A list of parishes in the Diocese and their planned opening dates is here