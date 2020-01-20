LONDON, ONT -- Due to poor road conditions there are some school bus cancellaitions in Lambton County.

Buses are cancelled for the day in Zones 1 and 4, all other zones are running.

In Zone 1 the affected areas and schools are:

Forest, Wyoming, Watford, Grand Bend, Arkona, Thedford, Port Franks, Camlachie

Aberarder Central School

Bosanquet Central School

East Lambton Elementary School

Errol Village School

Grand Bend Public

Holy Rosary School

Kinnwood Central

St. Peter Canisius School

Plympton-Wyoming School

St. John Fisher

North Lambton Secondary School

In Zone 4 the affected areas and schools are:

Petrolia, Oil Springs, Oil City, Alvinston, Inwood