Road conditions cancel some buses in Lambton County
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 7:14AM EST
LONDON, ONT -- Due to poor road conditions there are some school bus cancellaitions in Lambton County.
Buses are cancelled for the day in Zones 1 and 4, all other zones are running.
In Zone 1 the affected areas and schools are:
Forest, Wyoming, Watford, Grand Bend, Arkona, Thedford, Port Franks, Camlachie
- Aberarder Central School
- Bosanquet Central School
- East Lambton Elementary School
- Errol Village School
- Grand Bend Public
- Holy Rosary School
- Kinnwood Central
- St. Peter Canisius School
- Plympton-Wyoming School
- St. John Fisher
- North Lambton Secondary School
In Zone 4 the affected areas and schools are:
Petrolia, Oil Springs, Oil City, Alvinston, Inwood
- Brooke Central Public School
- École Hillcrest School
- Lambton Centennial Public School
- Queen Elizabeth II, (Petrolia)
- St. Philip School
- Lambton Central Collegiate & Vocational Institute