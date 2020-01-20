LONDON, ONT -- Due to poor road conditions there are some school bus cancellaitions in Lambton County.

Buses are cancelled for the day in Zones 1 and 4, all other zones are running.

In Zone 1 the affected areas and schools are:

Forest, Wyoming, Watford, Grand Bend, Arkona, Thedford, Port Franks, Camlachie

  • Aberarder Central School
  • Bosanquet Central School
  • East Lambton Elementary School
  • Errol Village School
  • Grand Bend Public
  • Holy Rosary School
  • Kinnwood Central
  • St. Peter Canisius School
  • Plympton-Wyoming School
  • St. John Fisher
  • North Lambton Secondary School

 

In Zone 4 the affected areas and schools are:

Petrolia, Oil Springs, Oil City, Alvinston, Inwood

  • Brooke Central Public School
  • École Hillcrest School
  • Lambton Centennial Public School
  • Queen Elizabeth II, (Petrolia)
  • St. Philip School
  • Lambton Central Collegiate & Vocational Institute