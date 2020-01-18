LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners woke up to a dumping of snow Saturday morning. However not everyone was upset about the first major winter storm of 2020.

At Basil Grover Park off Wharncliffe Road, dozens were sledding. One woman said her son was excited to finally use his new GT Snow Racer which he got for Christmas.

However motorists weren't thrilled about the wet stuff. Many saying the conditions were slow moving, and that roads weren't plowed well.

"Small cars are getting stuck everywhere, but if you've got a 4x4 you should be alright," says Jody Trojek.

The city of London had 27 salt trucks out with plows, taking care of main roads, bus routes, and bike lanes.

"We are just sticking to the main routes," says John Parsons, division manager of roads and transportation. "There is a lot of traffic out there, so we are slow moving because we are in traffic as well. We will add sidewalk plows and road plows late Saturday and we hope to have them all plowed by Sunday morning."

The city has also issued a street parking ban to help the plow drivers overnight.

"It's important to give the big large pieces of equipment here the room they need to maneuver, and by having the parking ban we can push the snow back to the curbs," added Parsons.

OPP posted on Twitter they had received a number of calls about vehicles in the ditch and a jackknifed tractor trailer blocking the road near Rodney. They also advised all motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.

CTV meteorologist Julie Atchison says snowfall in our region has been anywhere from 10 to 20 centimetres.

"After twelve hours we are starting to see the transition from snow to rain and drizzle," says Atchison. "It really has changed the type of snow from light and fluffy, to packing snow which makes it difficult to shovel."

Atchison says as the temperatures fluctuate, it will melt the snow, but then re-freeze overnight.

"We aren't done with this system yet. The cold air is wrapping back in and we could see another ten centimetres of snow, and with the cold air coming in Saturday night it could create some very dangerous driving conditions."

Around the city you could see people out snow blowing and shoveling their driveways. Joe Lepore opted to leave his machine in the garage to get some exercise by clearing his lane on Highview Ave. His job was light compared to those in St. John's Newfoundland who had to dig themselves out from over two feet of snow.

"I did hear about that. I guess it could be a lot worse," says Lepore.