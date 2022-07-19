Dinner for a good cause
More than 20 Dominos Pizza locations in southwestern Ontario are participating in the ‘help us help kids’ campaign Tuesday, by donating proceeds to children’s hospital.
“You know some of my team members were born in Children’s [hospital], one of my kids was,” said St. Thomas franchise owner, Ken Hoose.
Hoose is hoping that his locations in St. Thomas, Aylmer and Strathroy can make up to 2,000 pizzas today, selling a medium for $3.99 with a dollar from each pizza sale going to support sick and injured kids at London Health Sciences Centre’s Children’s Hospital.
The campaign runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at locations across southwestern Ontario including 10 in London.
The goal is to give back to the community by raising as much money as possible to help families in need.
In turn, some families who benefitted from the hospital showed up to support.
