Desperation and danger rising in homeless encampments as councillor questions new strategy
An evolving strategy could see the city and frontline agencies support people continuing to live in homeless encampments along the Thames River.
The $414,000 change to London’s encampment strategy would establish so-called service depots inside four existing tent encampments.
The on-site service depots would offer food, water, hygiene, garbage collection, harm reduction and social supports.
The proposal is a temporary measure to address worsening conditions in several growing encampments.
“The volume of individuals sleeping rough and in encampments has been on the rise and so too is their level of despair, hopelessness, and declining physical health,” read a staff report to council’s Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee.
“With the rising risks and desperation that exist in encampments, its focus is solely on the health and safety of those individuals in encampments,” Deputy City Manager of Social Health and Development Kevin Dickins told the CAPS committee.
But Coun. Susan Stevenson called for a public meeting about the new approach.
“I am not sure how we got to the place where encampments are okay,” Stevenson said. “Where we are now going to provide three meals a day and snacks.”
She grilled city staff about the lack of public consultation about a significant change to the encampment strategy and councillors feeling left in the dark about the long-term Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
“I am telling you that the people in my ward do not feel like they are a part of that. They do not hear that their city is committed to their well-being, to their safety,” Stevenson explained.
She reminded staff that many residents in her ward around the Old East Village are suffering from fear, theft and insecurity caused by their proximity to encampments.
“What about the rest of the people? They want help for these other people [in encampments] too, but they don’t want meals in encampments by the river.” argued Stevenson. “They want what we promised them — decent affordable housing, healthcare, addiction treatment.”
Several council members admitted they’re also hearing concern from the public about a lack of transparency and public participation in the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
“I think it cannot be underscored enough, that there is a lot of nervousness and a lot of questions out there with the general public,” Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis told staff.
“I know what people are saying in the community because I hear it too,” admitted Mayor Josh Morgan. “We’re not going to have great answers for those questions because there aren’t great answers to solving this challenge across the country.”
Before the end of this year, the first five of a planned 12-15 service hubs for Londoners experiencing homelessness will open as part of the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
One hundred of an eventual 600 new supportive housing units will also be opened.
In the meantime, the committee recommended funding the new encampment strategy to address the deteriorating living conditions by a vote of 4-1, Stevenson opposed.
The multi-agency service depots would focus on providing:
- Safe & clean drinking water (bottled water)
- Hygiene and sanitation (showers, washrooms, laundry, and other needs)
- Resources and support to ensure fire safety (warm clothing, shelter for provisions, fire education)
- Waste management (garbage bag distribution and collection)
- Social supports & services (health, wellness, system navigation)
- Facilities and resources that support food safety
- Personal safety
- Harm Reduction Resources (Naloxone, needle disposal, outreach)
The new response to encampments would roll out in three phases of approximately six weeks each.
The first phase will establish service depots along the Thames River:
- Ann Street Park area
- Cavendish Park area
- Wellington Valley Park area
- Watson Street Park area
The second phase will establish four depots in core area encampments.
Council will make a final decision about funding the new encampment strategy June 27.
The city is offering an opportunity for Londoners to express their thoughts about the criteria that will be used to select the first 5 service hub locations.
Engagement dates are as follows:
- Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Canada Games Aquatic Centre – 1045 Wonderland Road North
- Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m. to 8 p.mS outh London Community Centre – 1119 Jalna Blvd
- Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Byron Optimist Community Centre – 1308 Norman Avenue
- Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m at East Lions Community Centre – 1731 Churchill Avenue
- Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kiwanis Seniors’ Community Centre – 78 Riverside Drive
Londoners can participate in the survey online until June 26, at getinvolved.london.ca/health-and-homelessness-in-london
