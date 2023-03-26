'Desperate' Ukrainians seek Canadian host families
Last summer, Troy and Angela McLaughlin were watching the news about the war in Ukraine, feeling hopeless. But, they decided that day to step up and host a Ukrainian family fleeing their war torn homeland, and they’re so happy that they did.
“It’s been fantastic. It’s been really good for the heart. We get a lot from them, and I’m sure they get something from us,” said Troy.
For Irina Panova, her son Artur and mother Luda — who have staying with the McLaughlin family since August — it is something that represents safety, security and a fresh start.
“Without them, we would not have coped. We have become very close with them. They’ve become our second family. We are very much theirs,” said Irina, using Google Translate.
But a year into the conflict, and with no end in sight, Ukrainian refugees aren’t finding Canada as inviting as before.
“There’s a huge demand right now, of desperate people looking for housing and there are very few hosts. At the beginning of this, there were more hosts than Ukrainians coming, now it’s the other way around. We need more hosts desperately,” said McLaughlin.
Angela McLaughlin used Google Translate to communicate with Irina Panova and her son, Artur, the Ukrainian family she is hosting in Exeter, Ont., on March 26, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)Bonnie and Charles Forron are hosting their second Ukrainian family since last March. Their first family just found an affordable apartment in London, Ont. after nearly a year of searching.
“There is a great need, especially now that hosts are becoming tired, or having to keep their families longer periods of time, so there is a great need for more hosts. Unfortunately, as time moves on in Ukraine, the situation is not improving, so more people are looking to come,” said Bonnie.
The McLaughlin and Forron families would help more Ukrainians if they could, but there are simply very few places for the new to Canada families to move on to, in order to open up spots for the rush of Ukrainians looking for refuge.
“We understand perfectly well that we have to live for today. We need to develop, earn money, [and] move. That’s how I understand it, in order to live normally, and have a normal life,” said Iryna Kurbtova, who is staying with the Forron family with her son Maxim, and mother Liudmyla.
“We hope we will succeed, because we have nowhere to return to. It is simply impossible now. I need to take care of my mother, because she is a non-working person, so the main problem right now is housing, and the second is learning the English language, eh,” said Irina, who recently landed her first job in Canada, in Exeter, Ont.
The McLaughlin and Forron families said they couldn’t have become host families without the support of local service clubs and churches who have offered both financial and volunteer help since last March.
Over 150,000 Ukrainians have reportedly fled to Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
