

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





Norfolk OPP say a deer carcass was tied to a mailbox at a residence north of Simcoe.

The head of the animal had also been severed and left in the driveway at the home on Windham East Quarter Line Road.

Police say they received a call from the homeowner around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The OPP are continuing to investigate and is seeking the assistance of the public. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has also been notified.

There are no suspects at this time.

"We want to make sure we bring some type of resolution to this family. Somebody in the community knows what happened. We're asking them to have courage and come forward," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

Sanchuk said the family did have some issues with trespassers on their property in the past.

If anyone has any information, contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry at (519) 773-9241.