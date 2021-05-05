LONDON, ONT. -- The deadline for families and students across the Thames Valley District School Board to decide between in-person and virtual learning for the next school year is being extended.

Parents now have until June 1 to make their decision. The deadline was previously May 13. More information can be found here.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced all schools will offer both in-person and virtual learning for the entire 2021-22 school year and the new deadline.

We are pleased to be able to provide parents more time to make this important decision,” said TVDSB education director Mark Fisher in a news release. “While we believe that in-person learning best supports students, we also recognize that some families may want their child to learn remotely.”

Parents and guardians can contact their school if they can't access the Internet.