LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) may be looking at offering full-remote French Immersion programs next fall.

Last week the board sent out a notice to families asking that a decision be made on in-person or remote learning by May 13.

In that notice it was stated that French Immersion would only be available in-person next school year.

Now the board is looking for parent input to see how much demand there would be for full-remote French Immersion.

“We listened to parents and guardians and the Board wants to explore the feasibility of making French Immersion available to Full Remote Learners in the fall,” said Education Director Mark Fisher in a release.

The board has not yet offered French Immersion remotely next year due to staffing concerns and low enrolment this past school year.

As of Tuesday parents and guardians can indicate their interest in French Immersion by accessing the Declaration of Learning Model form, found on the Thames Valley Parent Portal here.