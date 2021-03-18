MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.

The region now has 6,506 cases, with 6,156 resolved and 185 deaths – none new - leaving 165 active cases. There are four confirmed variant cases and 37 screening positive.

Thursday marks the third day of double-digit case counts, and comes as a new COVID-19 vaccination centre at the North London Optimist Community Centre opens and the health unit says it aims to have all adult residents vaccinated by June.

Meanwhile, the Thames Valley District School Board is reporting that variants of concern have been identified in cases at two schools.

There are ongoing outbreaks at five area seniors' facilities and in the medicine unit at London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) University Hospital, where fewer than five patients and/or staff impacted.

Overall, LHSC is dealing with nine inpatients and eight staff testing positive for COVID-19.

New cases associated with a community outbreak largely among Western University students and linked to off-campus parties held the first week of March appear to be tapering off.

The health unit had reported the outbreak was up from 22 to 45 cases as of Monday, and has added just four more cases bringing the current total to 49.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 72 active, 2,658 total, 2,519 resolved, 67 deaths, 26 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 48 active, 1,518 total, 1,426 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 21 active, 1,392 total, 1,321 resolved, 50 deaths, four variants

Grey-Bruce – none new, 13 active, 733 total, 718 resolved, two deaths, 10 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 186 active, 2,479 total, 2,246 resolved, 47 deaths, 36 variants

Two new school outbreaks have been declared by Lambton Public Health, with five cases at Confederation Central Public School and two at King George Public School. Five seniors' facilities are also in outbreak.

For a second straight day, Ontario is reporting more than 1,500 new cases.