LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says that two previously reported cases of COVID-19 have screened positive as a COVID-19 Variant of Concern.

The board says that the cases come from Strathroy District Collegiate Institute and Sir Arthur Currie Public School.

Despite the identification, no new health and safety measures are required at this time and the schools remain open.

The board also reported one new case of COVID-19 in a school setting Wednesday at Ekcoe Central Public School.

Close contacts have been notified and those affected are being instructed to self-isolate.

The health-unit currently has nine active cases in area schools listed, however the case at Ekcoe Central was not yet added as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

To date the Middlesex-London Health Unit has 4 confirmed variant cases and 34 cases that have screen positive for a Variant of Concern.