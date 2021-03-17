MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no new deaths, while just four new cases were reported by Southwestern Public Health.

The London region now has 6,476 cases, with 6,134 resolved and 185 deaths - none new - leaving 157 active cases. There are four confirmed variant cases and 34 screening positive.

The second day of double-digit cases comes as the MLHU prepares to open a third COVID-19 vaccination centre on Thursday at the North London Optimist Community Centre.

The Thames Valley District School Board reported three new school cases late Tuesday, while there are ongoing outbreaks at two area schools. An outbreak at Western University's Essex Hall residence is also ongoing.

Five seniors' facilities also have active outbreaks, while another in the medicine unit at London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital remains small, with fewer than five patients and/or staff impacted.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, 73 active, 2,653 total, 2,513 resolved, 67 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 51 active, 1,516 total, 1,421 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 21 active, 1,389 total, 1,318 resolved, 50 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 15 active, 733 total, 716 resolved, two deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 20 new, 179 active, 2,451 total, 2,225 resolved, 47 deaths

Five seniors' facilities in Sarnia-Lambton are in outbreak, as well as five schools. The most recent were declared on Tuesday at Sumac Lodge Long-Term Care Home and at Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Meanwhile, Lambton Public Health is asking anyone who travelled in a local taxi last week to contact them after a driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Passengers who used Greg's Taxi Service on March 11 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. or March 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. are asked to call the health unit at 519-383-8331.

Ontario is reporting 1,508 new infections and 14 more related deaths, with the case numbers continuing to fluctuate this week.