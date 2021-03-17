LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will be opening its third COVID-19 vaccination centre on Thursday.

The health unit hosted a walkthrough of the clinic at the North London Optimist Community Centre Wednesday morning for media.

The centre is located in northeast London at Highury Avenue and Cheapside Street.

The first person was vaccinated at the clinic during the media event; however the clinic does not open to the public until Thursday.

As of midday Wednesday, the MLHU said there were still 200 vaccination appointments available at the new centre for Thursday.

At the height of mass vaccination, the MLHU hopes to be able to administer up to 10,000 shots a day.

The other vaccination clinics already open are the Agriplex in the Western Fair District and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges.

The health unit also plans to open a site at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre in the near future.