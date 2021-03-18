LONDON, ONT. -- Depending on COVID-19 vaccine supply, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) anticipates to give everyone who wants one, at least their first shot by the end of June.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie made the statement during the MLHU's COVID-19 briefing with the media Thursday.

The health unit is approaching 60,000 administered vaccines as of Thursday, with 12,000 people having received their second dose.

"We’re vaccinating between 1,500 and 2,000 people per day. That’s a little bit lower this week because we had to push a lot of the vaccine forward over the last week or two. To make sure we were getting as much of our what was in the fridge and freezer into arms as quickly as possible. So we have a little bit of a lull right now, that will pick up next week as more supplies become available," he says.

Dr. Mackie says the next age group to get their first shots will be those between 75 and 79.

He hopes to start that process as early as March 25 but that has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, Dr. Mackie is asking those in that age bracket to familiarize themselves with the online booking process or get someone to help them when it's time to make an appointment.

