Dangerous intersection in north London overshadows debate about townhouse proposal
Neighbourhood concerns were trumped by the demands of the housing crisis, but residents might not have left the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC) empty handed.
On Tuesday, nearby homeowners pressed the committee to reject a 142-unit cluster townhouse development proposed on a vacant lot at 613 Superior Dr.
The property had initially been set aside for a new school, but neither school board has an interest in developing the site.
Neighbour Kristin Ladd told committee members, “The land and surrounding infrastructure are not designed or suited for this density. It’s unsafe and irresponsible.”
However, the arguments made by neighbours had little impact on council members tasked with achieving London’s housing goal of 47,000 new residential units by 2031.
“We are looking for intensification and we do want mixed model neighbourhoods,” said Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis. “We don’t want neighbourhoods that are exclusively one form.”
However, one concern raised by neighbours did gain traction with members of the committee — the unfinished subdivision’s only functional entrance/exit can’t accommodate another 142 households.
Artist’s rendering of cluster townhouses proposed at 613 Superior Dr. in north London. (Source: City of London)The corner of Canvas Way and Sunningdale Road was described as a dangerous mix of high speed, no stoplight, and limited visibility at the bottom of a valley.
“It’s true,” said Coun. Jerry Pribil who represents the area. “After a meeting we had a couple weeks ago on Sunday, there was an accident. People couldn’t get out of the neighbourhood.”
“Those challenges, from the infrastructure perspective, we have to address simultaneously to any new development in the area,” asserted Coun. Corrine Rahman.
The committee voted to recommend approval of the rezoning to permit the cluster townhouses, and an amendment by Rahman also seeks solutions to accessing the neighbourhood safely and a deficit of parkland.
“As quickly as possible, [council should] address these issues around safety in the neighbourhood and getting in and out. We could do that by continuing to work with the developers that are involved in other parts of the subdivision,” Rahman added after the meeting.
Council will make a final decision about the rezoning on April 2.
