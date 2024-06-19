Cyclist struck in east London

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east London.

According to London police, Hamilton Road is closed between Redan Street and Rectory Street while police investigate the crash.

No details have been released about how the crash happened or any possible charges.

This is a developing story.

London police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in east London on June 19, 2024. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London)