Cyclist struck by London police cruiser, SIU investigating

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating after a cyclist was struck by a police cruiser in downtown London.

London police say at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday an officer struck a cyclist while driving in the area of York and Williams Streets.

The roads were closed for more than 12 hours as officers investigated.

Police say the cyclist suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital by paramedics. They have since been released.

The Special Investigations Unit was notified and has invoked their mandate. The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.