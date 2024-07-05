Cyclist arrested after attempting to deliberately collide with vehicles in Sarnia
On Tuesday morning, Sarnia police responded to an unusual call – that a man on a bicycle was attempting to intentionally collide with cars in the middle of Confederation Street at Ontario Street.
Shortly afterward, police say they were called to the Inn of the Good Shepherd, for a man who matched the description given in the prior incident, attempting to smash the front window and uttering threats. He reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Upon his arrest, the man provided a fake name to police, which was later revealed to not have been the first time that he lied about his identity to conceal that he was under probation, and in violation of his probation orders.
The 28-year-old is now facing several charges, including obstructing police, mischief, and failure to comply with probation.
