LONDON
London

    • CTV News London’s top stories from this past week

    Share

    In case you missed them, CTV News London is sharing all the top stories from this past week.

    A total solar eclipse passed through parts of the region Monday, a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most.

    Convicted of murdering a London Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an inmate notice of appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Also in the courts, a truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a young girl was sentenced to two years of house arrest along with three years probation.

    A disturbing video of what appeared to be the abuse of a pet cat sparked outrage online.

    And, it was a long journey, but two silver items looted from a Jewish family that was killed in the Holocaust, are now in London.

    Details on all these stories, and more, are shared in the video above.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News