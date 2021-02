LONDON, ONT. -- The Crown has wrapped up its evidence in the alleged abduction case against 68-year old Lawrence Thompson of London.

Retired London Police Detective Constable Lori-Ann Kirk said she was on duty on May 13, of 2018 when a four-year-old girl reported the incident in northeast London.

Kirk told the court the young victim had some markings.

“The mother had indicated some redness to her upper arm.” She continued, “I noticed red marks to her upper calf ... they were fresh and they were red.”

Kirk said the next day she went to the home of the accused Lawrence Thompson after identifying a Chevrolet Impala as being a suspect vehicle.

Thompson was arrested in front of his wife, “She was asking him. ‘What’s going on?’ He said, ‘They’re arresting me, something with an investigation about a car, I don’t know.”’

During the arrest Kirk said, “He (Thompson) was pausing a lot, he was shaking a bit ... I could tell he was nervous.”

Thompson was charged with four counts including kidnapping and sexual assault. He has plead not guilty.

The trial continues