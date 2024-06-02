LONDON
London

Crossbow, rifle, ammo allegedly stolen from Sarnia home as police seek to identify suspect

Sarnia police are searching for this man in connection with a break-and-enter investigation. Police allege he stole multiple items, including a crossbow and rifle, from a home on May 27, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police Service) Sarnia police are searching for this man in connection with a break-and-enter investigation. Police allege he stole multiple items, including a crossbow and rifle, from a home on May 27, 2024. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
Police in Sarnia are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly broke into a home last week.

Officers with the Sarnia Police Service said they responded to a reported break-and-enter May 27 at a residence on Henley Crescent.

The items allegedly stolen include a Remington Game Master .308 pump action rifle, a large black rifle case, eight rounds of ammunition, a red and black crossbow and 35 mm Canon camera.

“Investigators have obtained an image of the male suspect fleeing the break and enter. The suspect is riding a bicycle while carrying the black rifle case and crossbow,” Sarnia police said in a statement.

As officers search for information regarding this suspect’s identity and location, they are also calling for any assistance to seize and recover the stolen firearm and crossbow.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-332-TIPS (8477) or online.

