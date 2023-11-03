Crazy finish: South Lions goal-line stand wins London high school football semi-final

It will be the South Lions and the Lucas Vikings for the London high school football title.

Arguably the two best teams in London high school football gave the big crowd an entertaining game Friday in St. Thomas as the Lions and Laurier Rams came down to the final play.

At 1 Password Park, South trailed Laurier 19-16 late in the fourth quarter, but running back Kanye Nethersole fought his way into the end zone from short yardage to give the Lions the lead with less than three-and-a-half minutes to go in the game.

After a turnover at midfield with 40 seconds to go, the Rams had a shot to steal a victory.

A couple of completed passes brought them down to the nine yard line with 14 seconds to go in the game.

In what looked like the game winning completion, the Lions defence came up with a big stop on the one yard line to bring it down to one last play.

The defending OFSAA champion Rams had the ball on the one with three seconds to go.

However, a bad exchange from the quarterback to the running back led to a fumble, and the Lions defence came up big on the final play to hold off the charge, and win the game 25-19.

They eliminate the Rams, and will face Lucas in the London City Final after the Vikings beat the Banting Broncos 27-24 in the other semi-final.