Crashes keep emergency responders busy in Sarnia

It was a busy day for Sarnia police attending multiple vehicle collisions.

The first call was to Vidal Street and Wellington Street where two vehicles crashed into a hydro pole.

According to police, the pole broke in half and Bluewater Power had to be called out to make repairs.

Within a couple of hours, emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Murphy Road.

The head-on crash closed down the intersection for a while to accommodate cleanup.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles and a hydro pole in the area of Vial Street and Wellington Street on Dec. 3, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)