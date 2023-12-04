LONDON
London

    • Crashes keep emergency responders busy in Sarnia

    Sarnia emergency services responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Murphy Road on Dec. 3, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police) Sarnia emergency services responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Murphy Road on Dec. 3, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)

    It was a busy day for Sarnia police attending multiple vehicle collisions.

    The first call was to Vidal Street and Wellington Street where two vehicles crashed into a hydro pole.

    According to police, the pole broke in half and Bluewater Power had to be called out to make repairs.

    Within a couple of hours, emergency crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Murphy Road.

    The head-on crash closed down the intersection for a while to accommodate cleanup.

    No injuries were reported in either incident.

    Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles and a hydro pole in the area of Vial Street and Wellington Street on Dec. 3, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)

