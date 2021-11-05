Crash involving hydro lines cut power to parts of London

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A collision that saw a vehicle tangled in hydro lines caused power outages to parts of London, Ont. on Friday.

The crash happened at Pond Mills Road and Bradley Avenue and involved what appeared to be a hydrovac truck.

The intersection has been closed in all directions.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The story is developing, more to come.