Crash in south London, travel advisories in effect from Environment Canada

A serious motor vehicle crash in south London, Ont. is being investigated by police.

The crash was reported around 2:50 p.m. with emergency crews responding to the area of Highbury Avenue and Westminster Drive

According to police, one driver was transported to hospital by paramedic services.

Highbury Avenue remains closed in both directions between Westminster and Scotland drives.

The investigation has been reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing.

Drivers to remain out of the area.

Winter weather travel advisory remains in effect from Environment Canada

The agency says anywhere from five to 10 cm could fall across the region, causing slick road conditions and poor visibility.

London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford-Brant, Sarnia-Lambton and Norfolk are under the advisory.

Meanwhile, Huron and Perth are under snow squall watches and Grey-Bruce are under a snow squall warning.

The snow is expected to dissipate after midnight.

Motorists should always drive according to the conditions.

— With files from CTV London's Matt Thompson