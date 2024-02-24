Crash closes westbound Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont. Friday night

A crash on the 401 closed the westbound lanes of the highway near Ingersoll Friday evening, causing delays and major headaches for drivers.

Initial reports indicated the collision involved a transport truck and a van.

It happened at approximately 7 p.m. just west of Plank Line. Oxford County OPP closed the highway from Plank Line to Culloden Road.

The closure caused long delays, forcing traffic through Ingersoll or onto county roads to the south.

There was no report on injuries.

The closure lasted for approximately three hours, before being reopened by police late Friday night.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

A collision on Highway 401, west of Plank Line near Ingersoll, Ont., caused significant back-ups on the highway on Feb. 23, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)