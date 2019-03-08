

CTV London





Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash involving a pedestrian in Lambeth on Friday morning.

A car, truck and pedestrian were involved in the collision around 9:20 a.m. on Main Street (Wharncliffe Rd. S.) at Campbell Street.

Witnesses say the pedestrian was on the north side of Main Street when the car went through the intersection, grazing a dump truck and striking the woman and a traffic light.

London police say one woman suffered serious injuries but is now in stable condition.

No details have been released on what may have caused the car to lose control.

The car's driver was also taken to hospital for observation.

The Main Street intersection was closed in all directions as police investigated the crash until just before 3 p.m.