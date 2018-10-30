Featured
Cop charged with sexual assault arrested for breach of recognizance
London Police station on Dundas Street
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 3:48PM EDT
A London police officer who was on suspension has been charged with breaching a condition of his recognizance.
He was originally charged with sexual assault in November 2017.
Police are not releasing the officer's name to protect the alleged victim.
The officer remains suspended with pay.
He was expected to appear in court Tuesday.