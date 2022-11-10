Crash causes Highway 403 road closures near Woodstock
Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed following a crash.
At the scene, a transport truck could be seen flipped in the ditch while emergency crews worked to get the vehicle upright.
There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
Highway 403 eastbound remains closed between Highway 53 and Middle Townline Road.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
Archeologists make ground-breaking discovery of what may be the tunnel leading to Cleopatra's tomb
An Egyptian-Dominican archeological research mission may have uncovered a tunnel to Cleopatra’s tomb in Egypt.
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are the key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Unions say turnover rate high for new airport security officers as busy holiday season looms
Unions representing airport security screeners say turnover for new employees is high despite efforts to hire more workers, with as few as one in three recent hires still on the job in some regions.
Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida
Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain.
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
Kitchener
-
'We just want answers': Family of Kitchener, Ont. man missing for 20 years issues new call for information
Wednesday marks 20 years since David MacDermott’s family last saw or heard from him.
-
Families brace for tough flu season with children's medication in short supply
A growing struggle to help some of the youngest patients battle an especially tough start to seasonal sicknesses is impacting some Waterloo region families.
-
Police investigating Uptown Waterloo robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in Uptown Waterloo on Wednesday evening.
Windsor
-
Charges laid after fatal crash in August
Chatham-Kent police have laid charges following a fatal crash in the municipality in August. Emergency crews responded to the serious crash on Queens Line near the 401 between a cement truck and SUV around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 16,
-
Above average temperatures remain in Windsor-Essex
Periods of rain are expected as we move into the weekend but Thursday is still looking sunny. A warm high of 19 expected on Thursday doubles the average temperature for this time of year.
-
City of Windsor votes to revoke vaccine policy
The City of Windsor is revoking its vaccine policy for employees.
Barrie
-
Outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman reflects on legacy
After being an integral member of city council for 16 years, outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says he's proud of the legacy he leaves behind as he prepares to begin the next chapter of his life.
-
Construction to begin on bridge crossing over future Bradford Bypass
Construction is beginning on a bridge that crosses over the future Bradford Bypass, in an announcement by the province Wednesday.
-
'Song for the Land' concert benefits local environmental group
A local group of musicians used the power of music to help protect natural habitats throughout the region.
Northern Ontario
-
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
-
Archeologists make ground-breaking discovery of what may be the tunnel leading to Cleopatra's tomb
An Egyptian-Dominican archeological research mission may have uncovered a tunnel to Cleopatra’s tomb in Egypt.
-
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
Ottawa
-
Rare, deadly genetic disease successfully treated in utero for first time
A Canadian toddler is being celebrated in the scientific world as the first treated in utero for a genetic disease that would have quickly killed her.
-
Time to wear masks 'once again,' Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is renewing its call for people to wear masks in indoor public settings as the spread of respiratory viruses continues to increase.
-
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
Toronto
-
Ukrainian newcomers face challenges as some landlords demand months of advance rent
Galyna Durysvt spent months looking for a rental apartment in the Greater Toronto Area after fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Charges laid after 94-year-old from Hamilton exploited in grandparent scam
Two people from Quebec have been charged after a 94-year-old man in Hamilton was exploited in a 'grandparent scam.'
-
Ontario roofer shocked stolen truck won't be covered by insurance
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
Montreal
-
Coroner calls for change in policing, health care, education in review of Que. teen fatally shot by police
Quebec coroner Gehane Kamel has released her final recommendations to police, the health care system and schools four years after officers shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who called 911 on himself.
-
Interim leader of Quebec Liberals to be revealed Thursday
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is expected to be revealed Thursday, three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. The interim leader, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader is elected in 2023.
-
Bill 21 appeal: school board says law is 'affront' to values of Quebec's English speakers
Quebec’s secularism law is an affront to the dignity and values of the province’s anglophone community, a lawyer representing the province's largest English-language school board told a Court of Appeal hearing Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
'Battlefield conditions': Halifax emergency department overcrowded, hospital sites overcapacity
Senior citizen Gary MacLeod says his most recent waits in the emergency department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre were like being on a “battlefield.”
-
Cape Breton child-care centre says thieves stole thousands of dollars of heating oil
It was a chilly start to the day on Tuesday for workers at the Health Park Early Learning Centre in Sydney, N.S., after someone drained their oil tank.
-
Halifax university student dies from suspected case of meningococcal meningitis: Public Health
Health officials in Nova Scotia are investigating a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis after the death of a Halifax university student.
Winnipeg
-
Eduardo Balaquit's son calls on killer to speak up about father’s whereabouts during sentencing hearing
Edward Balaquit called on the man found guilty of manslaughter in the disappearance and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit to speak up and bring his father home.
-
Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon
-
'This is an important day': National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to get new permanent home
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is responsible for collecting the stories of residential school survivors, and soon it will have a new place to keep them all.
Calgary
-
Calgary Mayor Gondek, council get failing grades in first-year report card: poll
A new poll released Thursday suggests support for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Calgary city council is sliding.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Nearly 1,100 people in hospital
Alberta reported 46 new deaths in its weekly COVID-19 data update on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Milder weather through the weekend with a chance of flurries Saturday
Temperatures won't rise far or frequently above freezing… but it's better than yesterday. By a lot.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith's lobbying record holds clues to her governing agenda, observers say
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promised to focus on the concerns of everyday people after winning a seat in the legislature Tuesday, but observers say other clues to her agenda can be found in her record as a lobbyist for one of the province's most powerful business groups.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Nearly 1,100 people in hospital
Alberta reported 46 new deaths in its weekly COVID-19 data update on Wednesday.
-
What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are the key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.
Vancouver
-
Elected officials, expert slam Vancouver police report as a 'sensational,' 'useless,' 'mess'
Just hours after Vancouver police struggled to defend a controversial study they commissioned at taxpayer expense, high-profile critics and experts dismissed the report as sloppy with little-to-no value to policymakers or the public.
-
Suspect arrested, knives seized after alleged assault on New Westminster convenience store worker
A man was arrested in New Westminster Sunday after allegedly assaulting and pulling a knife on a convenience store employee after a dispute about ice cream.
-
After child's suicide attempt, B.C. family waits 41 hours for ambulance transfer
A mother from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is speaking out after her 11-year-old child was forced to wait 41 hours for an ambulance transfer following a heartbreaking suicide attempt.