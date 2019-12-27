LONDON, ONT. -- Local craft brewers are calling for London to seek a tourism exemption from the province, allowing them to sell beer-to-go to their customers who are now going thirsty on statutory holidays.

With London’s craft beer industry growing so quickly, some are saying the change is past due, including craft brewer Justin Belanger, who said at least half his sales come from take-out purchases.

“To-go has become a huge focus of our brewery,” says the co-owner of Storm Stayed Brewing.

The call comes as London undergoes another dry holiday season, so to speak.

With three statutory holidays over the festive season, Belanger says there are sales he’s missing out on in the retail side of his business.

“As a small business we need as much support as we can from the community. It is frustrating that we can't help the community on those days, supplying them the beverage and food that they're looking for.”

For statutory holiday beer sales to happen, London needs to attain tourism destination status from the province.

The general manager of Tourism London, Cheryl Finn, says the agency is working with local brewers to come up with a plan. It would have to be supported by city council, before being submitted to the province.

“It's a bit of a process but these partners are absolutely motivated and we will certainly do whatever we can do help,” she says.

She added that Tourism London is already working on a new program offering tours of local craft brewers.

City Councillor Shawn Lewis, who sits on the tourism board, said it’s that kind of “experiential tourism” that’s worth tapping into.

“When you look at all the summer festivals that we have in the city, and even some of the winter activities, I think there's a real opportunity to merge that with statutory holidays and long weekends - you see people travelling anyway - to allow craft brewers to market their products to visitors to the city who are there for those opportunities.”

If the plan goes ahead, supporters are hoping this will be the last time London residents and visitors go dry over the Christmas holidays when it comes to craft beer.

Belanger just wants, them to “Allow businesses to choose whether they want to sell or not."