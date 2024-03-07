LONDON
London

    • Cowan extends point streak to 30 games

    Easton Cowan is seen in this photo from a game on Nov. 21, 2023. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images) Easton Cowan is seen in this photo from a game on Nov. 21, 2023. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images)
    Easton Cowan extended his point streak with the Knights to 30 games in London's 5-4 loss to Guelph.

    If he keeps his current pace, Cowan a Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick, could tie for Knight Dave Gilmore on March 13 in Erie.

    Leo Serlin had the game-winning goal for the Storm at 13:16 in the third period.

    Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie stopped 43 of 47 shots.

    Cowan scored twice while Jacob Julien and Sam Dickinson had London's goals.

    Knights goaltender Michael Simpson saved 16 shots.

    — With files from The Canadian Press

