COVID-19 outbreak growing at EMDC

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) is prompting calls for more to be done to protect inmates and staff.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has confirmed that since Jan. 4, 83 inmates and 48 staff have tested positive. As of Friday, 39 inmate cases and seven staff cases remain active.

The growing number of cases is causing concerns, and calls for action to make the jail safer.

Lawyer Kevin Egan, who has represented a number of inmates and their families, isn't surprised by the situation.

"It's kind of inevitable when you have an aged infrastructure like EMDC with a closed circulation system…two to three to a cell that's designed to hold one person, and have a pandemic with such a contagious disease."

Egan has called the facility a 'petri dish' since the pandemic started.

"It's something the government ought to have been aware of and ought to have taken steps to prevent," he said.

On top of being cut off from family, work and other supports, Egan added they shouldn't also have to contend with a dangerous disease.

"It's a shame and it's a disgrace."

- With files from CTV News London's Amanda Taccone