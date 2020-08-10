MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Elgin and Oxford counties continues to rise, with seven new cases reported Monday. Just one new case was reported in Middlesex-London.

Over the weekend, 10 new cases were reported in the counties covered by Southwestern Public Health, and in the seven days before the weekend, 49 new cases had been reported.

Elgin and Oxford now have a total of 209 cases, with 132 resolved and five deaths.

Of the 72 ongoing cases, 39 are in Aylmer, which continues to outstrip the active cases in any other area of the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has now steadily been reporting either single or no daily cases for a week.

Monday’s case brings the total to 684, with 612 recovered and 57 deaths, leaving 15 active cases. Of the total, 632 are in the City of London and 186 have been associated with seniors’ facilities.

There have now been more than 45,000 people tested at the city’s two assessment centres.

Based on the most recent updates from other local public health authorities, here are the current numbers in other local counties:

Sarnia-Lambton – Five new, 13 active cases, 326 total, 288 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – One new, three active cases, 123 total, 120 resolved, no deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – None new, 29 active, 466 total cases, 405 resolved, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth – None new, four active cases, 74 total, 65 resolved, five deaths

The province is reporting a slight increase in new infections Monday, with 115 new cases, the first time in a week the total has risen above 100.